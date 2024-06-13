Business Directory Signs Officially Approved For Bagnell Dam Strip

Lake Ozark businesses will soon have a little more exposure to residents and visitors along Bagnell Dam Boulevard and the Strip.

The Bagnell Dam Strip Association and the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to make a longtime topic of discussion finally happen…putting up business directory signs strategically placed on the strip.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially unveil the four signs will take place on Monday at 10:00 in front of Dogpatch.

Another first coming out of the effort is a partnership between the city, the B-D-S-A and Reese Development which paid for the business directory signs.

Full Release:

Please join Bagnell Dam Strip Association (BDSA) and the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce on June 17 @10am in front of Dogpatch on the strip for a ribbon cutting highlighting the very first Bagnell Dam Strip Business Directory Sign.

For many years there has been talk of a business directory sign on the strip, now it is a reality. This is the first time that businesses have been organized and marketed together to help visitors and residents find the type of business they want on the strip.

There are four beautiful green business directory signs strategically located on the strip where each business is listed under a category: restaurants and bars, unique shops, family fun, services.

Another first that spawned from this map business directory project was a partnership between BDSA, City of Lake Ozark and Reese Development. This new partnership paid for the sign, while several people from each organization worked together to get it done.

Thank you, Mike Page, BDSA president, Harrison Fry, Lake Ozark City Administrator, and Nick Reese, President Reese Development for your leadership.

Bob Thomas

Chairman BDSA Sign Committee