Busy Holiday in the Lake Area for the Highway Patrol

Four traffic accidents, one water-related incident and 24 people arrested in the lake area over the July 4th holiday counting period…

…those are the numbers reported by the highway patrol which show four traffic accidents…three in Camden County and one in Morgan County…resulting in one minor injury, three moderate injuries and one serious injury.

On the water, there was one minor injury when a Seadoo operator was knocked into the water by another Seadoo while doing stunts in Camden County.

And, of the 24 people arrested, all but four were alcohol-related with 11 people hooked up for alleged DWI and nine others for alleged BWI. There was also one person arrested for driving impaired on drugs, one for a domestic incident and two on warrants for skipping court. 17 of the arrests happened in Camden County, three each in Miller and Benton counties, and the other in Morgan County.