Seadoo Stunts, Collision, Injures One at Lake of the Ozarks

A little fun on the Lake of the Ozarks comes to an end for a 34-year-old man from Warrensburg with a trip to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened around 9:30 Sunday morning when the two men from Warrensburg were doing stunts on Seadoo’s too close to one another at the 12-mile mark of the Big Niangua Arm.

One of the two started idling and was knocked off his Seadoo by the other Seadoo.

He was wearing a lifejacket and was taken with minor injuries to Lake Regional Hospital.