Weekend Fire Destroys Iberia Apartment Building

Personnel from several fire districts respond to a two-story apartment building fire in Iberia.

The Iberia Fire District says the call was received to the intersection of Highway-42 and Main Street just after 6:30 Saturday morning and, upon arrival, the structure was already heavily involved with the roof starting to collapse.

A defensive exterior attack was utilized to protect nearby structures and until nearby power lines could be disconnected and all occupants of the apartments were accounted for with no injuries reported.

Assisting at the scene included fire personnel from Waynesville, Tri-County, Crocker, Brumley, Tuscumbia and St. Robert.

A cause of the fire was not released.