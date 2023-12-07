Calendar Fills Up With Numerous Christmas Events Across The Lake Area

If you’re having a little trouble getting into a festive spirit for the winter and holiday seasons, there is some good news for you.

Lake West Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman says, in addition to the Christmas lighted displays, there are plenty of other opportunities out there to help you along the way.

“We’ve got the greater Lake area chorale…..They’ve got music going on. There are auditions for plays over at Sunrise Little Theater. The Lake Area Community Orchestra, they’ve got events going on….lots of Lake Area concerts. Oh, and don’t forget we’ve got ice skating over at Old Kinderhook.”

This weekend will be busy again in the lake area with different activities which include, among others, the Christmas Parade in Lake Ozark, the 2023 Candyland event in Osage Beach and the Christmas for Kids event in Lake Ozark.

This weekend also sees the continuation of the Christmas On The Lake cruises from Bagnell Dam, where you can enjoy food, music and decorations up and down the main channel.