Late Afternoon Fire Damages Lake Ozark Home

A Lake Ozark family is lucky after firefighters make quick work of a kitchen-area fire in their basement.

Personnel from at least Lake Ozark, Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach were dispatched Wednesday afternoon shortly before 6:00 to the 100-block of Twin Oaks off Oak Ridge. Upon arrival, the blaze was extinguished quickly.

Lake Ozark fire tells KRMS News that there was minor fire damage, moderate smoke damage and no injuries.

Personnel remained on the scene a short time for ventilation.