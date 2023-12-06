Osage Beach Fire Says Numbers Continue To Outpace 2022

The Osage Beach Fire District continues to outpace numbers from a year ago.

Chief Paul Berardi says, in November alone, his personnel responded to 186 calls for service, up from 170 in November-2022, for a year-to-date total…so far…of 2,075 calls…up 96…compared to last year.

E-M-S-related calls dominated the month with 129.

There were also 15 brush fires, six structure fires and 26 overlapping incidents for the month.

The average response time for last month was six-minutes and 41 seconds.