Trooper Promoted To Corporal In Troop F’s River Division

A Highway Patrol Trooper responsible for helping to manage Lake Regional Rivers & Waterways is getting a much-deserved promotion.

According to Captain Jason Crites with the Troop F division that serves the lake area, Trooper Tyler O’Brien is being promoted to Corporal.

O’Brien came to Troop F as a transfer from Troop B in 2019.

He was originally from Chatham, Illinois and he has a wife and two daughters.

Crites says O’Brien will remain involved in river operations for the division.

Full Release:

Captain Jason N. Crites, commanding officer of Troop F, announces the following promotions effective June 1, 2023.

Trooper Tyler W. O’Brien will be promoted to the rank of corporal and will remain in Zone 19, which supports river operations in Troop F.

O’Brien joined the Patrol on January 2, 2014, as a member of the 98th Recruit Class. After completing the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, O’Brien was assigned to Troop B, Zone 11, which serves Randolph and Monroe counties. In June 2019, O’Brien transferred to Troop F Zone 19, as a marine operations trooper.

Corporal O’Brien grew up in Chatham, Illinois. In 2007, O’Brien graduated from Glenwood High School in Chatham, Illinois. In 2012, O’Brien graduated from Lincoln Land Community College with an Associate of Arts in criminal justice. Corporal O’Brien is married Lauren (Kopec) and they have two daughters, Harper and Hayden.

Trooper Kalen S. Linneman will be promoted to the rank of corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 7, which serves Cooper and Howard counties.

Linneman joined the Patrol on January 8, 2018, as a member of the 105th Recruit Class. After completing the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, Linneman was assigned to Zone 7, which serves Cooper and Howard counties.

Corporal Linneman grew up in Huntsville, Missouri. In 2006, Linneman graduated from Westran High School in Huntsville, Missouri. In 2009, Linneman graduated from Central Methodist University with a Bachelor of Science in athletic training. Corporal Linneman is married to Crystal (Narron) and they have two sons, Camden and Corbin.

Photos are available with this news release and on the Patrol’s website.