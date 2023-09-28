Human Trafficking Discussions Part Of Upcoming Discussions Across The Area

Child sex and human trafficking will be the main focus of discussion during a series of events coming up in Jefferson City and the lake area.

The first event, this Friday at the Bible Baptist Church in Jeff City, is geared toward adults and mature teenagers.

Limited childcare will be provided for those who need it for kids 0-12-years-old.

That presentation begins at 6:00, with doors to open at 5:30.

The other two events…Thursday October 12th at 6:30pm will be held at the Church at Osage Hills in Osage Beach featuring trafficking survivor Christine McDonald, and then on Saturday, October 14, at the Camden County Square in Camdenton starting at 9am.

All three of the events are being sponsored in part by the Lake of the Ozarks Stop Human Trafficking Coalition.