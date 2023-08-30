Camden Commission Meeting Tuesday Night To Discuss Static Plate Readers

The Camden County Commission is hoping for public comment tonight in the first of three special meetings to take a look at different issues…tonight the main topic being the use of static plate readers in Camden County.

“I’m primarily focusing on the static plate readers, that just sit in one spot day after month after year, doing nothing but continuously collecting data on everybody that drives by it.” says Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton.

He tells KRMS News that while he is personally opposed to the use of the plate readers, which he considers a violation of personal liberties, input from the meeting tonight will be considered before a proposed ordinance is to be presented that would ban the plate readers.

The public meeting, tonight in the Camden County Administration Building, begins at 5:30.