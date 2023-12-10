Camden Commission Set To Meeting Tuesday On License Plate Readers

By the time next week comes to an end, the issue of license plate readers being used could be a decided issue in Camden County.

There’s been a lot of discussion on the use of the devices focusing on being an effective tool for law enforcement to help catch bad guys versus others who claim it’s an invasion of privacy.

Just recently over the past month or so, plate readers are being credited with at least two arrests after the devices alerted the sheriff’s office to a vehicle being wanted in possible connection to a crime…one of those involved a murder suspect from Fresno County, California, being arrested.

The issue is an agenda item for this next Tuesday’s commission meeting. It will begin at 10:00 in the administration building.