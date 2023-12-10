Two Big Lake Area Concerts Set To Take Place Over The Weekend

The R.C. Worthan Auditorium on the Camdenton School campus will be alive with the sounds of Christmas later tonight.

“Crossover is very excited to be hosting a Christmas tour. We got the blessed opportunity to bring in the Christmas Is Here tour that features two Christian artists by the name of We Are Vessel and Joel Vong, two artists that have been selected Ozark many of times before.”

Tyler Lynch and Crossover Board member Sherry Burke, speaking Friday on KRMS Radio and TV, say that love offerings will be accepted, otherwise, it’s a free concert.

The doors open at 6:00 and the music will start at 7:00.

Also taking place this weekend, on Sunday, the Lake Area Community Orchestra will perform a winter concert at Hope Lutheran Chapel, along the Osage Beach Parkway right next to KRMS.

That concert is also free and will begin at 7:00 tomorrow evening.