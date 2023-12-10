Camden Sheriff’s Office Offers Tips To Stop “Porch Pirates”

With the holiday shipping period now well underway, authorities in the lake area are sending out their yearly warnings that now is the time many of us unwittingly become victims of opportunity for porch pirates and other thieves.

“Think about the number of packages that you might receive at your home, or that your neighbors might receive at their home in the course of a couple of days.”

Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, also says there are some pretty simple ways to minimize those chances of becoming victims during this time of the year.

“Now, we encourage you to be mindful of that and to make sure that if you have packages being delivered to your home, that you either have instructions to put them somewhere else, or you have a trusted neighbor that’s willing to come over and put them away for you. Otherwise, you may run the risk of inviting someone almost onto the property to snatch those packages away.”

Simple home surveillance and monitoring systems are other options for those who choose to take an extra step and allow for law enforcement to be contacted more quickly in the case of illegal activity happening on your property.