Camden Commission To Hold Public Meeting Thursday Over Bill Allowing Seniors To Have Real Estate Taxes Frozen

The Camden County Commission is hoping for a good turnout at a public meeting scheduled for this week.

The meeting will be open to take comments on which direction the county wants to go when it comes to the state-approved Senate Bill-190 which, as written, would freeze real estate taxes for senior citizens.

“We have a proposed draft ordinance that we’d like to discuss with folks, get their input and find out, is this something that we want to adopt at that time? Is it something that we need to work on a little bit or how we want to handle that?”

State lawmakers signed off on the Senate Bill which was signed by Governor Parson leaving it to the individual counties across the state to adopt or not.

The meeting to take comments on the issue in Camden County is set to begin at 10:00 Thursday morning the administration building’s third floor meeting room.