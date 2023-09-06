Highway Patrol Numbers For Labor Day Released For The Lake Area

Unofficial final numbers for the highway patrol over the long holiday weekend in the lake area are in with troopers responding to six traffic accidents, two incidents on the water and making nine arrests.

There were 12 people injured in those accidents…one seriously with the rest suffering minor-to-moderate injuries.

On the water, two people suffered minor injuries in separate incidents when a watercraft blew up and the operator of a boat was thrown against the vessel after hitting a series of wakes.

And, of the nine arrests…four people were busted for driving while intoxicated, one for boating while intoxicated, two people for failure to appear in court and one each on an assault charge and on a warrant from out of state.