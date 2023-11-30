fbpx

Camden County Commission Finalizing Numbers For 2024 Budget

Number crunching continues in the Camden County Administration Building as the county commission continues to hammer out the 2024 Fiscal Year budget.

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton, speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, says it should come as no surprise that roads and bridges will take the biggest chunk of the budget with plans to dig deeper, if needed, to take care of business.

We’ve had to take a little bit. We have a reserve. We call it a rollover, what have you. So we’re tapping to that just a little bit to get where we want to go so that we can really see what, what we can do with what we have.”

Skelton also says the overall budget process has been fairly smooth to this point with the sheriff’s office also commanding a larger piece of the pie.

The 2024 budget is projected to fall somewhere between 30-40 millions dollars…an increase of 4-5 million from last year.

