Thanksgiving Holiday Proves Busy For Local Police Department

The week of Thanksgiving proves to be busy for Osage Beach police reporting nine arrests and 199 traffic stops.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says the busiest day of the week was on Sunday with two people arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and another for driving revoked.

Three others, including two lake area residents, were also arrested during the week for failure to appear in court and with three others taken in for driving revoked or suspended.

Osage Beach police also assisted at 27 fire-related calls for the week.