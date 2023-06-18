Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

 

Camden County Commission Meeting Tuesday To Discuss ARPA Requests & AIR BNB

The Camden County Commission will start their new business week on Tuesday with several items on the agenda.

Those items include, among others: acceptance of bids for auctioneer and auditing services, an ARPA request by the Horseshoe Bend Special Road District, a discussion about air-b-n-b’s and a presentation by the M-U extension center.

The Camden County Commission meeting, next Tuesday the 20th, begins at 10:00 in the third-floor meeting room of the administration building.

Reporter Mike Anthony

