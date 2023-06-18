MO DOR Looking For People Who Want To Operate Eldon’s License Office

The Missouri Department of Revenue is now accepting bids from interested individuals or groups who want to operate the Eldon License Office.

The Request for Proposal period is open and will close at the end of business on Wednesday, June 28th.

Those wanting to submit a bid need to have an active Federal Employer Identification Number and must submit the proposal under a legal entity name for the employer number.

Proposals are to be evaluated by a department of revenue review team before the contract is awarded.

Information about the bid process and requirements can be found on the revenue department’s website.