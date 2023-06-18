CERT Training Being Offered To Residents In Camden County This June

Neighbors helping neighbors…a pretty simplistic but accurate way to describe upcoming CERT, or Community Emergency Response Team…training in Camden County.

“The Community Emergency Response Team is a program sponsored by FEMA, and it teaches a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during a disaster situation” says E-M-A Director Samantha Henley.

She tells KRMS News the next round of CERT training, which is free and open to the public, is set for the evenings of June 27th and 28th plus July 5th, 11th and 12th from 6-10pm each night at the Camden County EMA office.