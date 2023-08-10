Camden County Commission Set To Meet Thursday Afternoon At 1PM

The Camden County Commission has a busy agenda ahead for their meeting Thursday morning.

Published agenda items include: the sheriff’s department seeking vote of approval-asset forfeiture-equitable sharing agreement and certification; a new prescription plan for county employees; a traffic revenue ordinance; consideration of banning a static plate reader ordinance; and adding a wastewater layer to the county’s G-I-S.

The meeting, Thursday morning in the third-floor meeting room of the administration building, begins at 1:00.