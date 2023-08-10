Osage Fest Underway At School Of The Osage High Until 7PM

One sure sign that the start of another school year is right around the corner is the Osage Fest being held for kids and parents, pre-K through the 12th grade, in the School of the Osage District.

Osage Fest is happening today from 3-7 at the high school and serving as a one-stop for all event including a resource fair, the SOTO help desk and student photos.

There will also be free physicals, immunizations and haircuts along with online registration assistance and, of course, some food.

Several community partners make the annual event possible each year.