Highway Patrol Reports 2 More Drug Related Arrests Around The Lake For The Weekend

The highway patrol reports two more drug-related arrests around the lake area.

The first happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night when 43-year-old Arthur Baxley, of Versailles, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Baxley also faces traffic offenses including displaying headlights not substantially white and auxiliary lights not white or yellow.

Baxley was taken to the Morgan County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.

The other arrest happened just after midnight Wednesday morning when 44-year-old Allen Kimberlin, of Waynesville, was taken in for felony possession of methamphetamine and DWI-drugs.

Kimberlin was taken to the Camden County Jail before being released.