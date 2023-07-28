Camden County Dispatcher Helps Deliver Twin Babies In 911 Call

One of the last things on the mind of Camden County Dispatcher Amy Hufferd when she woke up on Wednesday was that she would help deliver twin babies during a 9-1-1 call.

That’s exactly what happened to Hufferd who says she let out a big sigh of relief when the call came to an end and the babies were born without any issues…“I did. It’s probably one of the best calls I have ever taken in my career.”

Hufferd also says, while she may have been the main contact in the dispatch center, she also gives fellow dispatcher Stacy Morgan credit for helping during the call…“My partner today…..She was also very fantastic.”

Hufferd, for her main role in the safe deliveries of the babies, will receive a Dispatcher Headset Stork lapel pin to proudly display on her uniform.