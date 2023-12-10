Camden County Looking At 30 To 40 Million Dollar Budget For 2024

All the number crunching and setting the financial blueprints for the next fiscal year is pretty much wrapping up in the next week or two around the lake area.

In Camden County, no surprise, the budget for roads and bridges will take the biggest chunk of the budget.

“I know our budget now is looking at like 15.6 million for road and bridge, which is about a 4 to $5 million increase from two years ago. Well, actually just last year, it’s almost a 4 to $5 million increase.”

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton also says, as expected, law enforcement is the other main line item taking up a major portion of the budget.

Camden County is looking at an overall budget of some 30-40 million dollars for Fiscal-2024.