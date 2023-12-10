Pre-Filing Period Underway For MO General Assembly & Several Lake Politicians Are Getting Started

With the pre-filing period now well underway for the upcoming 2024 Missouri General Assembly, lake area lawmakers are beginning to get busy. Among the bills already being introduced…

–Doctor Lisa Thomas, representing Camden County, is seeking a sales tax exemption on the sales of certain medical devices;

–Williard Haley, representing Morgan/Moniteau/Cooper counties, is going after drug traffickers by trying to re-define quantities of fentanyl that are needed for the filing of different classes of felony crimes;

–Rodger Reedy, representing Benton County, is looking to require public schools offer driver’s ed before students can graduate;

–And Senator Mike Bernskoetter, representing Camden/Miller/Morgan, has pre-filed several bills including one which would modify the duration of unemployment benefits based on the unemployment rate;

The first day for the 2024 General Assembly is set for Wednesday January 3rd while the last day will be Friday, May 17th.