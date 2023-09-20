Court Date Set For California Man Who’s Boat Crashed Into A House Injuring Numerous People Onboard

A court date has now been set for the Huntington Beach, California, man accused of being drunk while operating a boat which ran aground, hit a house and overturned ejecting himself and seven others in Camden County.

Courthouse records now indicate that 47-year-old Adam Ramirez posted a $100-thousand bond one week ago and is scheduled to be arraigned on October 16th.

A motion has also been filed requesting that Ramirez be allowed to appear virtually for the arraignment based on continuing health conditions diminishing his ability to travel from Huntington Beach despite, also, owning a home in Sunrise Beach in Morgan County.

Ramirez is charged with two counts of boating while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and five other counts of boating while intoxicated causing physical injury.

The accident happened at the 1.3-mile marker of the Osage Arm during the late-night hours back on July 22nd.