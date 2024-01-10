Missouri Ranked #24 For “Best Place To Raise A Family” In The USA

Missouri comes in the middle of the pack in a new study taking a look at the best places across the country to raise a family.

That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com placing the Show-Me State at #24 based on several key metrics including, among others: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, and affordability.

Missouri does fare well in the area of child care costs with the second-lowest across the country.

Massachusetts, North Dakota and Minnesota are the top states to raise a family according to the study while West Virginia, Mississippi and New Mexico are the worst.

With inflation cooling but still making raising children more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.



To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 50 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.



Best States for Families Worst States for Families 1. Massachusetts 41. Arizona 2. North Dakota 42. South Carolina 3. Minnesota 43. Oklahoma 4. Nebraska 44. Nevada 5. New York 45. Louisiana 6. Maine 46. Arkansas 7. New Hampshire 47. Alabama 8. South Dakota 48. West Virginia 9. Rhode Island 49. Mississippi 10. Vermont 50. New Mexico



Best vs. Worst

Utah has the lowest separation & divorce rate , 1.7 times lower than in New Mexico, which has the highest rate.



, 1.7 times lower than in New Mexico, which has the highest rate. New Hampshire has the lowest share of families living in poverty , 3.1 times lower than in Mississippi, which has the highest share.



, 3.1 times lower than in Mississippi, which has the highest share. South Dakota has the lowest average annual cost of early childcare (as a share of median family income) , 2.5 times lower than in New York, which has the highest.



, 2.5 times lower than in New York, which has the highest. Maine has the fewest violent crimes per capita, 7.6 times fewer than in New Mexico, which has the most.



To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-raise-a-family/31065