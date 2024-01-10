Missouri Ranked #24 For “Best Place To Raise A Family” In The USA

Wed. Jan 10th, 2024
Missouri comes in the middle of the pack in a new study taking a look at the best places across the country to raise a family.
That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com placing the Show-Me State at #24 based on several key metrics including, among others: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, and affordability.
Missouri does fare well in the area of child care costs with the second-lowest across the country.
Massachusetts, North Dakota and Minnesota are the top states to raise a family according to the study while West Virginia, Mississippi and New Mexico are the worst.
****Full Report:
With inflation cooling but still making raising children more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2024’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family. To determine the best states in which to put down family roots, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 50 key indicators of family-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.
|Best States for Families
|Worst States for Families
|1. Massachusetts
|41. Arizona
|2. North Dakota
|42. South Carolina
|3. Minnesota
|43. Oklahoma
|4. Nebraska
|44. Nevada
|5. New York
|45. Louisiana
|6. Maine
|46. Arkansas
|7. New Hampshire
|47. Alabama
|8. South Dakota
|48. West Virginia
|9. Rhode Island
|49. Mississippi
|10. Vermont
|50. New Mexico
Best vs. Worst
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-raise-a-family/31065To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit: