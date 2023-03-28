More Details Released After a Shooting in the Village of Four Seasons, Search for Suspect Identified

UPDATED STORY: Camden County authorities are releasing more information following a shooting early Monday night in the Village of Four Seasons.

As first reported by KRMS News, the shooting happened at a residence on Scarsdale Circle with a search for the suspect focusing on a nearby wooded area. An attempted auto theft was then reported nearby and information gathered to identify the suspect as 31-year-old James Mark, of Lake Ozark and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Mark is described as a white male with a mustache and had been wearing a hoodie at the time which was discovered at the location of the attempted car theft.

Mark is considered to be armed and dangerous, possibly driving a black Chevy Tahoe with Oklahoma plate L-D-V-6-2-3.

Anyone with information on Mark or the vehicle should immediately contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement. The victim had been shot in the chest and his condition is not being released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Camden County authorities are investigating an assault early Monday night which ended with one person being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Not many details are available but what is known is the incident happened at a residence off ‘HH’…possibly on Scarsdale Circle.

As of early this morning, the status of the victim was not being released.

A search for the suspect believed to have been in a wooded area was reported with the suspect described as a white male with a mustache who was wearing a hoodie.

KRMS News will pass along more details about the incident when released by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.