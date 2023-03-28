Marriott To Return To The Lake At New Oasis At Lakeport Project

Marriott hasn’t been in the lake area for several decades since their departure at the then Tan-Tar-A resort…now known as Margaritaville Lake Resort.

Clearing of the property is underway with the development expected to make its debut to the public in 2026.

Locally-based Tegethoff Development along with St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Fred Ross…the owner of Big Thunder Marine…teamed up on Monday to announce that Marriott Hotels will be a part of the $350-million family resort and entertainment district to be located on Jeffries Road near the Grand Glaize bridge.

A well-known name in the hotel industry will mark its return to the Lake of the Ozarks as the mainstay accommodation in the future Oasis at Lakeport development in Osage Beach.

St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development, along with Fred Ross, owner of Big Thunder Marine, today announced an agreement with Marriott International for the construction of a 400-room, full-service Marriott Hotels property as part of the new Oasis at Lakeport family resort and entertainment district in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. Site construction is slated to begin in summer 2023, with the amusement park and 1,000-space parking garage scheduled to open in summer 2024.

The new Marriott Hotels property will be professionally managed by Aimbridge Hospitality from Plano, Texas, and is expected to include 400 rooms, a 26,000-square-foot conference center, full-service spa, restaurants, outdoor pool, pickleball courts and fitness center. The hotel will be located adjacent to a 50,000-square-foot fully enclosed state-of-the-art waterpark to be constructed by OpenAire, the world’s premier designer, manufacturer and installer of custom retractable roof structures and enclosures and operable skylights. The waterpark will be operated by American Resort Management (ARM), the nation’s top waterpark management company from Erie, Penn. Construction for both the hotel and waterpark is expected to be completed in 2026.

“The addition of the Marriott Hotels property to the Lakeport family resort and entertainment district will solidify Oasis as the premier tourist destination in the Midwest,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners. “Our goal for Oasis at Lakeport is to provide a year-round family friendly offering with attractions and entertainment for everyone to enjoy.”

“We are excited to announce plans for the future Marriott Hotels property and the amenities it will bring to the Osage Beach community,” said Jeff Tegethoff, founding principal of Tegethoff Development. “I am committed to bringing partners to the lake community that will provide employment opportunities and enjoyment for future generations.”

Oasis at Lakeport is a new $350 million family resort and entertainment district in Osage Beach, Mo., to be developed along the Lakeport property acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021, at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge. Construction plans include the creation of a year-round entertainment destination offering 25 acres of amusement rides and attractions along with the Marriott Hotels property and 26,000-square-foot conference center, indoor waterpark, restaurants, 200 public boat slips and 1,000-space parking garage. Amusement offerings will include roller coasters, thrill and family rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.

“The investment in the Osage Beach community continues to grow through the partnership priorities and efforts of SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development,” said Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison. “As plans for the family friendly offerings at Oasis at Lakeport continue to be announced, I am enjoying watching our community gain momentum as one of the fastest growing lake destinations.”

For more information and future updates, visit www.oasisatlakeport.com.

About Oasis at Lakeport

Oasis at Lakeport is a $350 million entertainment district to be developed in Osage Beach, Missouri, at the Lake of the Ozarks, created by St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development. Oasis at Lakeport will be a premier Midwest tourist destination offering amusement rides and attractions and will open summer 2024.

About SkyView Partners

SkyView Partners actively pursues amusement-oriented development opportunities throughout the United States. Current attractions operating under the SkyView Partners umbrella of companies include the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel located in Atlanta, Ga.; the San Francisco Carousel and Bay Plunge Tower located on Pier 39, part of the historic Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, Calif.; and the SkyStar Observation Wheel, currently located in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. With a combined 40 plus years of experience in commercial real estate development and amusement attraction operations, SkyView Partners brings a unique skill set to every project.

About Tegethoff Development

Tegethoff Development is the preeminent luxury lifestyle developer in the Midwest. With experience in master planned suburban mixed-use, historic renovations and boutique urban apartments, Tegethoff develops trophy assets in the communities they serve. Their roots in the Midwest region and on-the-ground perspective allow them to anticipate the trends driving the future of real estate in each market. Tegethoff Development has curated a collection of highly desirable, location-driven properties that offer modern amenities and aesthetics today’s residents desire.