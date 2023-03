A Lebanon man is injured when he was thrown from a motorcycle after another vehicle pulls out in front of him on Elm Street in Lebanon.

The highway patrol says it happened early Saturday afternoon when 24-year-old Kyle Johnson was speeding on the motorcycle and hit the car driven by 73-year-old George McBride of St. Robert.

McBride was not injured but Johnson suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Springfield hospital. Johnson was wearing a helmet at the time.