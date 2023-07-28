Camden County Sheriff’s Office Looking For New Recruits

If you’ve dreamed of becoming part of the Camden County Sheriff’s office, your wish may come true.

More Details:

The Camden County MO Sheriff’s Office is looking for career minded individuals with a passion for service and community. Now is the time! If you ever considered a career as a law enforcement officer, you could not ask for a better time. We are hiring certified law enforcement officers and we start our next satellite academy class for the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association in January of 2024. Governor Parson’s Blue Scholarship is available at no cost to cadets and any unsponsored cadet attending our academy is eligible to apply! If you have any questions about the academy please contact Sergeant Scott Hines at 573-346-2243. Check out these links for the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association Training Academy and the Missouri Department of Public Safety Blue Scholarship for more information about both programs. Also check out our Employment Page link for non-sworn opportunities in our Corrections, Communications, and Records Divisions.

https://apps1.mo.gov/DPSRoster/TrainingAcademyScholarshipApplication.aspx

https://www.camdencountymosheriff.org/employment