Missouri Ranking At The Top When It Comes To Decreasing Unemployment Claims

Fri. Jul 28th, 2023
Missouri is ranked near the top across the country where unemployment claims are decreasing the most compared to just a couple weeks ago.
That’s according to WalletHub.com which put the Show-Me State at #7 behind Michigan, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky and South Carolina coming in at the top.
One of the key metrics factored in the survey is the number of claims per 100-thousand people in the work force which, for Missouri, that number stood at 81.
At the bottom of the list with the slowest rate of decreasing unemployment claims are Colorado, Ohio and Vermont coming in, respectively, at numbers 49,50 and 51.
The District of Columbia was also included in the survey.
Full report:
For the week of July 17, new unemployment claims in Missouri were 29.01% lower than in the previous week, amid the slowing of inflation, according to WalletHub’s updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Decreasing the Most. Key Stats: