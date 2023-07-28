Missouri Ranking At The Top When It Comes To Decreasing Unemployment Claims

Missouri is ranked near the top across the country where unemployment claims are decreasing the most compared to just a couple weeks ago.

That’s according to WalletHub.com which put the Show-Me State at #7 behind Michigan, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky and South Carolina coming in at the top.

One of the key metrics factored in the survey is the number of claims per 100-thousand people in the work force which, for Missouri, that number stood at 81.

At the bottom of the list with the slowest rate of decreasing unemployment claims are Colorado, Ohio and Vermont coming in, respectively, at numbers 49,50 and 51.

The District of Columbia was also included in the survey.

Full report:

For the week of July 17, new unemployment claims in Missouri were 29.01% lower than in the previous week, amid the slowing of inflation, according to WalletHub's updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims Are Decreasing the Most.



Key Stats:

Weekly unemployment claims in Missouri decreased by 29.01% compared to the previous week. This was the 8th biggest decrease in the U.S.



Weekly unemployment claims in Missouri were 8.19% lower than in the same week last year. This was the 17th biggest decrease in the U.S.



Weekly unemployment claims in Missouri were 15.45% lower than in the same week pre-pandemic (2019). This was the 18th biggest decrease in the U.S.



Unemployment Insurance Initial Claims per 100,000 People in Labor Force in Missouri: 81



