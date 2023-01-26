Camden EMA Working To Help Area Churches Activate As Warming Centers

The issue of available warming centers and shelters made it into the headlines with the recent cold snap and a couple of winter storms that took aim at the lake area.

It was also a topic of discussion during Tuesday’s commission meeting in Camden County.

Emergency Management Agency Director Samantha Henley led that discussion which she described as productive.

Henley tells KRMS News that the discussion focused on putting plans in place to assist community churches is setting up their own warming shelters.

More information about setting up warming centers and shelters is available by getting in touch with your local EMA office.