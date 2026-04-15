Camden Republican Club Leadership Likely Remaining The Same

It appears that it will be the same ol, same ol for the Camden County Republican Club when its elections for the positions of President and Treasurer roll around in May.

The club says the two two-year positions will officially be voted on during the May 19th meeting.

The only candidates filing to run include Les Larson, current president of the club, who’s seeking re-election and Kevin Krantz, current deputy treasurer, who seeking election for the treasurer’s position.

Club members need to be present at the May 19th meeting to vote.