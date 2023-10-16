Camden Republican Club Releases Agenda For Tuesday Meeting

The Camden County Republican Club has announced a change to its agenda for the group’s meeting on Tuesday.

The club is postponing a vote on the bylaws for possible future consideration.

Otherwise, the rest of the meeting will go on as planned with Susan Klein, Executive Director for Missouri Right to Life, expected to be the featured speaker.

The Camden County Republican Club’s meeting, on Tuesday ay the Community Christian Church in Camdenton, begins at 7:00 with the doors opening at 6:30.