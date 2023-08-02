Camden Republican Club Says Younger Generation Concerned About Fighting

The Camden County Republican Club takes a look into the future during a recent meeting which focused on the younger generation.

Club president Les Larson says that kids school-aged to their early 20’s seemed to be most concerned about two issues.

“School was a big issue with them just going and being at school and being around other kids and what’s going on that that came out loud and clear. And the second one was those that were already out in the work environment some time and they were real concerned about the disagreements that are going on.”

Larson says the Republican club will schedule another similar meeting sometime in the next few months.