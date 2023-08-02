Dixon Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Obstruction Charges – Preliminary Hearing Set For August 28th

A Dixon woman facing felony charges of hindering prosecution has been arraigned in Pulaski County Court.

According to court documents, Wendy Glasscock had allegedly prevented the apprehension of suspect James Ryan Johnson, during a search that occurred at the 11000 block of Highway MM on December 1st of 2022.

Police were searching for Johnson for allegedly committing statutory rape.

Glasscock pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A counsel status hearing has now been set for August 21st and a preliminary hearing will take place on August 28th.