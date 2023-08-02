Woman Involved In Near Drowning At HA HA Tonka Passes Away In The Hospital

A Kansas City Kansas woman who was pulled from the water in HA HA Tonka State Park on July 29th has succumbed to her injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol’s water division, 19-year-old Yolanda Munoz-Garcia was swimming near the mouth of springs when she was pulled into the current and started to struggle.

A bystander was able to pull her from the water and she was rushed to Lake Regional Hospital, then transferred to St. Luke’s in Kansas City.

Officials say she was pronounced dead on July 31st.