Camden Republican Club Sets Meeting Date With Two Special Guests

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings Monday, March 31st, 2025

The Camden County Republican Club has announced a date for its next meeting.

Expected speakers during the meeting include central committee chairman John Beckett who will give an update on the committee and developer Chris Foster who will give an update on plans for the Osage Beach Outlet Mall property.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Osage Beach Senior Center on Tuesday, April 15th, starting at 7:00 with the doors opening at 6:30. RSVP’s are requested by Sunday, April 13th.

Reporter Mike Anthony