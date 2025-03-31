EMA Officials Release “Storm Safety Tips” As Severe Weather Peaks Across The Mid-West

With the arrival of the storm season in the lake area, there are several tips being offered to help keep you and your family safe.

An online post by the Springfield-Greene County EMA Office appearing on the Southwest County Camden Fire District’s social media page contains 13 different tips of items to have in your home disaster supply kit.

They include, among others:

–a local area map;

–48 hours worth of non-perishable food;

–personal protective equipment;

-a weather radio;

–a tool kit;

–a couple gallons of water;

–a first aid kit;

–hygiene products;

–a phone and device charger;

–duct tape;

–batteries;

–spare medication;

–a flashlight;

It’s also suggested that you customize your kit according to your family needs.