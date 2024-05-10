Camden Republican Club To Host Several Candidates At Upcoming Meeting On 21st

The Camden County Republican Club’s next meeting is set for the 21st of this month with several candidates running for office expected to show up.

Those candidates include Charles Dickman, Andrew Hardwick, Nick Mebruer and Stacey Patterson who are vying for the spot being vacated by the Honorable Matthew Hamner who’s on his way to fill a spot on the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District.

Current lake area house rep Doctor Lisa Thomas, who’s facing a re-election challenge by businessman Jeff Vernetti, will also speak during the meeting.

The club, itself, is expected to re-elect Les Larson as President and Jerry Houseman as treasurer…they are both uncontested.

The meeting, on Tuesday the 21st, takes place at Community Christian Church in Camdenton. Doors will open at 6:30 and the meeting gets underway at 7:00.