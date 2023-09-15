Drought Monitor Shows Little Change Over Past Week In The Lake Area

Little change being reported over the past week when it comes drought conditions across the lake area.

The U.S. Drought Monitor now shows southeastern Camden and Miller counties in the “moderate” category while the rest of Camden and Miller, along with all of Morgan County still fall into the “severe” category.

The western part of Benton County remains in the “extreme” category while the rest of the county is identified as being in the “severe” category.

Conditions are not expected to improve much, if any, with no rain currently in the forecast until about Wednesday of next week.