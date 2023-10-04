Camdenton Approves Sale Of Mid-County Fire Truck To Coffman Bend Fire District

The City of Camdenton and the Mid-County Fire District are one rescue truck less after Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting.

Chief Scott Frandsen says the 1990 truck hasn’t been used much over the recent past and he was approached by Coffman Bend Chief Todd Watson about possibly selling it to their district.

“I did go online, ones for that age range. I mean, it’s in immaculate shape, but it’s 33 years old….they go anywhere from $30 to $38,000, and they made an offer of $35,000.”

The board of aldermen did approve the sale to the Coffman Bend District with the funds to go into the city’s general revenue fund.

The Mid-County District went before the board of aldermen for the possible sale since it had acquired the rescue truck from the city in 2016 when the two entered into a contract for the fire district to provide service to the city.