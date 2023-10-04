Chain Reaction Accident On Highway 5 Sends Two To The ER

A chain-reaction accident with two of the vehicles overturning on highway-5 just south of Harrison Road in Morgan County results in serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened around 12-noon on Tuesday when 75-year-old Woodrow Tweed, of Linn Creek, was stopped behind a tractor driven by 68-year-old Charles Borum, of Versailles, who was waiting to make a turn.

71-year-old Roy Poynter, of Sedalia, then failed to yield striking Tweed from behind and pushing Tweed’s vehicle into the tractor.

Both the tractor and Tweed’s vehicle overturned causing serious injuries to Borum and Tweed’s passenger, 75-year-old Linda Tweed.

Mister Tweed escaped with minor injuries.

Borum was taken to Capital Regional while the Tweed’s were taken to lake Regional.