Camdenton BOA Meeting Set For 6PM Tuesday Night With Numerous Items To Be Discussed

Wed. Oct 4th, 2023
Finances are expected to take center-stage during Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting in Camdenton.
Appearing on the published agenda are a resolution to approve 2022-2023 budget amendments, an ordinance to budget amounts to the city’s operating budget for unforeseen circumstances in estimated revenues and expenditures, and the city’s six-month unaudited financial statement.
A request to sell a fire truck and a possible closed session also appear on the agenda.
The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday night, begins at 6:00.