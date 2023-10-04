Camdenton BOA Meeting Set For 6PM Tuesday Night With Numerous Items To Be Discussed

Finances are expected to take center-stage during Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting in Camdenton.

Appearing on the published agenda are a resolution to approve 2022-2023 budget amendments, an ordinance to budget amounts to the city’s operating budget for unforeseen circumstances in estimated revenues and expenditures, and the city’s six-month unaudited financial statement.

A request to sell a fire truck and a possible closed session also appear on the agenda.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday night, begins at 6:00.