Osage Beach BOA Meeting Thursday Highlights New “Low Income” Senior Complex

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together on Thursday with several items appearing on the published agenda.

New business items include discussion on an ordinance to draft a letter in support of the Capstone Development Group’s application for low-income housing tax credits to fund the building of a 40-unit senior community complex.

A public hearing also appears on the agenda to take input on changes to the city’s design guidelines and standards for storm water and drainage.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, on Thursday night, begins at 6:00 in city hall.