Camdenton BOA Meeting Set For This Coming Tuesday

On-call support for environmental and engineering issues for the Mulberry Well and Hulett Lagoon appears to highlight the agenda for this next week’s board of aldermen meeting in Camdenton.

The board is expected to act on the first reading of an ordinance putting Geosyntec Consultants in place for those services.

The board is also expected to hire and approve a sponsorship for a police academy candidate.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday, begins at 6:00 in city hall.