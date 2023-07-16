Sun. Jul 16th, 2023

 

Upcoming Osage Beach BOA Meeting Sets The Stage For Zoning Approval Of Oasis Ferris Wheel

A short agenda for next week’s board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach is being highlighted by the second reading of a rezoning ordinance to clear another hurdle for the much-publicized Oasis at Lakeport project.

The issue now is really just a matter of formality to approve an entertainment zone overlay which allows for the ferris wheel as proposed to be included in the $300-million development.

The Osage Beach board is also expected to approve ordinances to accept Palisades Boulevard into city inventory and a $25-thousand purchase of some private property for a shoulder improvement project.

The meeting, on Thursday the 20th, begins at 6-PM in city hall.

Reporter Mike Anthony