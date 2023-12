The Camdenton Board of Aldermen is back in session this next Tuesday with several items appearing on the published agenda.

Among them, the board will consider a public improvement and pre-annexation agreement with the Ozarks Amphitheater and the re-bidding of drawings and/or renderings for a community center.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen is also expected to convene into a closed session for personnel-related issues.

The meeting, on Tuesday in city hall, begins at 6:00.